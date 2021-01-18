JKSYF seeks UN role to end sufferings of Kashmiri people

Srinagar, January 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum have called upon the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions to end the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

While addressing party meetings in Kulgam and Baramulla, JKSYF leaders and activists including Harris Ahmad, Suhail Ahmad, Junaid Ahmad, Ahmed Bashir and Muhammad Afzal while expressing concern over the worst situation, continued house raids and detention of youth on fake charges in IIOJK urged people to maintain unity among their ranks to thwart India’s evil designs.

Meanwhile, a JKSYF delegation comprising Ishfaq Rasool and Mohammad Tawseef visited the residence of an illegally detained Kashmiri youth, Feroz Ahmad Butt in Tral and expressed solidarity with his family. Feroz is detained at Tihar jail since 2001. The delegation urged India to release all political detainees languishing in jails of Kashmir and in India.

Like this: Like Loading...