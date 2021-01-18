Modi regime persecuting farmers, minorities: Devinder Singh

Jammu 18 January (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, has said that Narendra Modi’s fascist Indian government is not only mistreating farmers but also oppressing minorities.

Devinder Singh Behl expressed these views while talking to the media during a visit to a camp set up by the Social Peace Forum in Jammu to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in New Delhi.

He said that the fascist Modi government is targeting those who raise voice for their rights. He said that the Kashmiri people have been demanding their inalienable right to self-determination from India for a long time but instead of meeting their demand, New Delhi repealed Articles 370 and 35-A and deployed a large number of troops to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. He said that killing of unarmed people in fake encounters in the occupied territory has become a daily routine.

Devinder Singh Behl said that recently in Srinagar, the Indian Army killed three innocent youths in a fake encounter. Behl urged the international community to increase pressure on India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and send a high-level investigation team to the occupied territory to investigate these violations.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers, the APHC leader vowed to support them till their demands are met.

On this occasion, the participants chanted slogans against the Modi government and in favor of the farmers. They also tore apart posters containing Narendra Modi’s pictures.

