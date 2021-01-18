PM Imran says Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp chat revealed ‘dirty nexus’

Islamabad, January 18 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the leaked WhatsApp chat of Arnab Goswami has revealed the dirty nexus between the Narendra Modi government and Indian media that is pushing the nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Imran Khan said that in his address to the United Nations General Assembly he had informed the world on how India’s fascist Modi government used the “Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains”.

“Latest revelations from the communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt and Indian media that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region,” said Prime Minister Imran.

The premier said that a “larger crisis” was averted due to Pakistan’s “responsible, measured response to Balakot”. However, he warned that the Narendra Modi led government is turning India into a “rogue state”.

He said that Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a 15-year global disinformation campaign against Pakistan have been exposed.

“Now India’s own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford,” said the PM.

The premier reiterated that his government will “continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan and Modi government’s fascism”.

The Pakistani leader urged the world to “stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government’s brinkmanship pushes the region” into an uncontrollable conflict.

