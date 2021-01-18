Senate passes unanimous resolution on Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi,

Islamabad, January 18 (KMS): The Senate, today, unanimously passed a resolution in favour of the Kashmiri leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Aasiya Andrabi.

The Upper House strongly condemned the Indian Army’s atrocities on Kashmiri leaders and denounced the inhumane treatment meted out to them in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

The Senate urged the international community to take cognizance of Indian atrocities on Kashmiri leaders and release all illegally detained Kashmiri political leaders, including Yasin Malik.

Similarly, the resolution against the illegal detention of Kashmiri woman leader, Aasiya Andrabi also demanded that the government of Pakistan should take strict action and force India at the international level to release the Kashmiri leaders immediately.

The resolution called for the release of all Kashmiris from detention and end to oppression and violence against them, and for the implementation of the UN resolutions to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

