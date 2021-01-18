Several shops, houses gutted in fire in Srinagar, Kupwara

Srinagar, January 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several shops and houses damaged in nocturnal blazes in Srinagar and Kupwara districts.

Sseven shops have been damaged after fire broke out in a two-storey shop building in a major nocturnal blaze at Iqbal Market Kupwara.

Property worth millions of rupees got damaged in the fire, the reports said.

Meanwhile, three residential houses were gutted while two firefighters were injured while trying to douse flames in the congested area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar.

“There were at least 20 to 25 adjoining houses, which could have been engulfed in the fire but the timely action of the Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) personnel helped contain the fire in the wooded attic portion of the two houses and didn’t allow it to spread,” a statement of Fire and Emergency Service said.

