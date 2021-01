Srinagar, January 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a medium intensity earthquake jolted the territory on Tuesday evening.

The quake measuring 3.6 on Ritcher Scale shook the occupied territory at 9:13 pm. The epicenter of the earthquake in the depth of 5 kilometres was around 31 kilometres away from Gulmarg.

There were no reports of any collateral damage or injury due to the earthquake when this report was filed.

