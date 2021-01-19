APHC reiterates call for shutdown on Gaw Kadal massacre day in IIOJK

Glowing tributes paid to victims of all gruesome massacres

Srinagar, January 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while reiterating its call for shutdown on Thursday on the 31st anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre has said that brutal Indian forces had committed the worst type of state terrorism by martyring over 50 innocent Kashmiris on January 21, 1990 in Srinagar.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Gaw Kadal and other such massacres reminded the notorious Jalianwala carnage, perpetrated by the then British government in India. The spokesman while paying tributes to over 130 victims of January massacres including the massacres of Gaw Kadal, Sopore and Handwara reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till its logical conclusion.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, while paying tributes to the martyrs said that the Gaw Kadal tragedy was the darkest chapter in the history of illegal occupation of the territory by India. He reiterated the demand for an impartial inquiry into all such massacres, saying that the Indian Army had committed serious crimes in Jammu and Kashmir. Khan Sopori appealed to intellectuals, historians, writers and authors to document the Gaw Kadal and all other tragedies. He slammed the international community for failing to play an effective role in conducting an impartial inquiry into the gruesome massacres in Jammu and Kashmir. He called upon the UN officials to prosecute Indian Army officers and soldiers involved in the genocide of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman while eulogizing the martyrs of Gaw Kadal in a statement said that the massacre goes down in the history of Kashmir as one of the most terrific incidents of mass-killings that will continue to bruise the hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The DFP spokesman said that on that fateful day, a crackdown was also conducted at Chhota-Bazaar and Kani-Kadal areas where thousands of men women, children and elderly were subjected to severe torture. The spokesman while lauding the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs said, “We are indebted to martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom”.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman in a statement appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe a complete strike on 21 January to pay homage to martyrs of Gaw Kadal. He regrettably noted that since the onset of the ongoing resistance movement in 1989, a number of incidents of mass-killings have been reported in which hundreds of innocent and unarmed people including men, women and children fell to the bullets of the Indian military and paramilitary forces. The spokesman deplored that despite the passage of 31 years the victims of Gaw Kadal massacre were still running from pillar to post in search of justice.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League again displayed posters in different areas of Srinagar appealing people to observe complete shutdown on January 21 to pay homage to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal massacre.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA) Chairman Aquib Wani addressing a webnar paid glorious tributes to martyrs of Gaw Kadal massacre. The participants from various regions of Jammu appealed the world community to play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, while paying tributes to the martyrs said that India was eliminating Kashmiri youth under a well-meditated plan.

Like this: Like Loading...