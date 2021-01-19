Family of teenage victim stages demo in Pulwama

Srinagar, January 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the family of Ather Mushtaq Wani, a teenager who was killed in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Srinagar last month, held a protest in their native Bellow village in Pulwama district and demanded the return of his dead body.

Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, the father of the teenager, led the protest in which people from Bellow took part. He had appealed to the public earlier this week in a video message to assemble at the empty grave of his son at the village.

16-year-old Athar Wani, along with two other youth from south Kashmir, was killed in the fake encounter on Srinagar outskirts on 30 December.

Wani said that he canceled the call for a large gathering at the graveyard and instead staged a smaller demonstration in which his family members and neighbours participated. “I thought people might face problems and I didn’t want that,” he said.

To prevent any large scale gathering at Bellow, police and paramilitary personnel had blocked access to the village and had placed armoured vehicles on the roads. Media personnel were also not allowed to cover the protest.

Wani appealed to the authorities to return the body of his son in a week’s time. Otherwise I will stage a sit-in protest at Lal Chowk Srinagar and won’t stop even if they kill me, he said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had yesterday said the bodies of the killed will not be returned to their families.

Meanwhile, scores of employees working in various Public Sector Undertakings today held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar to press for the release of their salaries. They said that their salaries were pending for the last several months. Coming together under the banner of the J&K Public Sector Employees and Workers Federation, the employees said that they are on the verge of starvation as they do not have any resources to feed their families.

Like this: Like Loading...