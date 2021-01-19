Archive: Current Month

FM urges int’l community to hold India accountable for endangering peace in region

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, January 19 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has urged the international community to hold India accountable for endangering peace in the region.

In a statement today, he said the world has realized that a fascist Hindutva regime is governing India that the world considers a secular state.

He said we presented before the world irrefutable evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan through a dossier on November 14 last year. He said the EU DisinfoLab’s recent report has confirmed our reservations. He said Arnab Goswami’s recently leaked chat has exposed the Pulwama drama.


