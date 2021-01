Jammu, January 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested two youth in Ramban district of Jammu region.

The youth were arrested by police between Batote and Ramban stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during cordon and search operation claimed to have found a suspicious bag near Harrie area on the roadside in Kupwara district.

