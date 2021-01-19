India’s aggressive designs against Pakistan to jeopardize regional peace: FM

Islamabad, January 19 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has said India’s aggressive designs against Pakistan will jeopardize the peace of the entire region.

In an interview with PTV, he said Pakistan has apprised the world community, including the United Nations, about the sinister motives of Modi-led government for its supremacy in the South Asian region. India, he said, is using the media as a tool to malign Pakistan through fabricated stories.

Expressing serious concerns over the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said the Indian rulers are not giving access to international human rights organizations to take stock of the situation and the plight of the people of the territory.

To a question, he said Pakistan has never refused talks with India, but the Modi regime has always fled from holding negotiations.

