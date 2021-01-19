Modi regime forms body to ensure Pandit colonies’ building

Srinagar, January 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian government has constituted a committee for conducting the auction of 13 structures to facilitate the construction of separate colonies in the name of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit employees in Baramulla district.

The committee is headed by Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla. The seven-member committee has been asked to fix the Reserve Price for the bid as per laid down norms before the auction of the structures.

The committee has to ensure that no bid below the Reserve Price shall be considered and accepted, reads an order.

It has been also asked to ensure utilization of material as may remain outside the purview of auction of structures as far as possible in new construction and to make sure that the amount thereof is deducted from the work done bill of the contractor.

