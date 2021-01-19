Rehman Malik calls for legal proceedings against Modi for his baseless allegations against Pakistan

Islamabad, January 19 (KMS): Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former Interior Minister, Senator Rehman Malik has demanded necessary legal proceedings against Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for his baseless allegations against Pakistan, after Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp chat leaks and revelation by EU Disinfolab.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, he said both leaks have exposed the real face of BJP and Narendra Modi before the world.He said Aranb Goswami leaked chats have revealed that Pulwama attack was carried out by the Indian intelligence agency RAW in connivance with RSS to benefit Modi in general elections.

He said that, he had categorically stated that the Pulwama incident was planned and executed by RAW to create anti-Pakistan feelings among Indians to be used to grab victory in elections.

Senator Rehman Malik expressed his pleasures and congratulated the nation that Pakistan has become the tenth most powerful country in the world in terms of military power adding that nation is proud of Pakistan Army and the credit goes to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his vision.

