APHC-AJK protests outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Islamabad, January 20 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference held a protest demonstration outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, to condemn the Gaw Kadal massacre and illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including women by Modi-led fascist Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, representatives of Hurriyat organisations participated in the protest. The speakers on the occasion called upon the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

The participants said that Indian Army was killing youth, raping women and destroying property with impunity in IIOJK. They urged the world to play its role in stopping the ongoing Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory and resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

