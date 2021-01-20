Condolences continue to pour in over editor’s death

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, various Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to express condolences on the death of veteran journalist Ghulam Nabi Shaida in Srinagar, the other day.

Shaida was the owner, printer and publisher of Urdu daily ‘Wadi ki Awaaz’.

A delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference comprising its Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed visited the family members of late Ghulam Nabi Shaida in Pulwama and expressed condolences with them over his demise.

Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) in a statement said that Ghulam Nabi Shaida was a fearless and an upright journalist who remained always unbiased in his work as a journalist. It said that the deceased faced multiple challenges during his career and was even jailed for his work during the early eighties.

Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement said, Ghulam Nabi Shaida was a hardworking, honest and a seasoned journalist who championed the rights of Kashmiris even in the hard times for which he was time and again suppressed by the successive regimes.

The AAC said the demise of Shaida had created a void in the field of journalism in IIOJK and expressed condolence with the bereaved family on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to remain under house arrest. KMS—8K

