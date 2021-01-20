IFJHRJK demands punishment to guilty Indian troops

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has urged all international and local human rights organizations to play their role in awarding punishment to the culprits of Gaw Kadal massacre.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that he would not take rest till the families of at least 52 civilians killed by the troops on January 21, 1990 were granted justice in the form of stern punishment to the guilty troops. He said there are scores of eye-witnesses and there is no doubt that 52 unarmed protesters were killed and some 250 injured in the incident.

A peaceful procession that had come from Chotta Bazar, Srinagar, and passed through Habba Kadal and other areas reached Gaw Kadal Bridge where the troops fire upon the protestors leaving 52 dead and over 250 in a pool of blood, he said.

He said even after three decades, no challan has been produced against any person in court. On April 1, 2012, International Forum for Justice / Human Rights JK (IFJHRJK)) filed a petition in the local human rights commission. However, there was no response from the concerned authorities despite repeated notices, Untoo said.

