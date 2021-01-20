IIOJK govt employees ordered to attend Indian R-Day function

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have ordered the government employees to attend the official functions of Indian Republic Day on January 26 in Jammu region and warned them that any dereliction will be construed as disobedience of the instructions.

The main function of the Indian Republic Day is scheduled to held at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

All officers/officials of the Government and Public Sector Undertakings, Stationed at Jammu are called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty, reads a circular issued by the authorities.

“All Heads of Departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings shall ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function,” it said, adding, “Failure to attend the function will be construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of the Government instructions.”

Like this: Like Loading...