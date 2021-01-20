Indian brutalities cannot suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: JKML

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), a constituent of APHC, has said that India’s brutal tactics cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement.

The JKML at a meeting of its Majlis-e-Shura presided over by party’s Acting Chairman, Abdul Ahad Parra, discussed the prevailing situation in IIOJK and condemned the ban imposed on programs of political organizations by the Indian government.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Ahad Parra said that hundreds of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists like Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Amir Hamza, Hakim Shawkat, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Waheed Ahmed Gojri and Merajuddin Nanda had been illegally detained in different jails of IIOJK and India. He said that under the policy of vengeance, these detainees were being denied basic facilities including medical care and hygienic food, putting their lives in a grave danger. He said that if anything untoward happened to any of the detained Hurriyat leaders, the Indian government would be responsible for that.

Abdul Ahad Para appealed to the UN Secretary General to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and victimization of the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders. He asked the UN chief to initiate measures for settling the Kashmir dispute by granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The JKML Acting Chairman welcomed the recent debate in the UK Parliament on Kashmir and hoped that the world’s esteemed parliaments and human rights organizations would play their role in stopping the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and enable the Kashmiris decide their fate by themselves.

