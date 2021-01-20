Indian troops arrest two youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops arrested two more innocent youth in Islamabad district.

The troops laid nakas at multiple places and intensified checking in different areas of the district. The troops arrested two youth, Ayaz Ahmed and Rayees Ahmed, during the checking.

The troops also launched cordon and search operations in several areas of Rajouri town and Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Rupali Vaid was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city.

