Release of Kashmiri detainees demanded

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League have urged India to release all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

The JKYSF General Secretary, Zubair Ahmed, visited Larnoo Kokernag area of Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the family of Shabbir Ahmed Padder, who is unlawfully detained in Kathua Jail in Jammu after being booked under black law Public Safety Act.

Speaking on the occasion, he called for release of all Kashmiri prisoners including Hurriyat leaders and activists. He appealed to the UN and world human rights bodies including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India and urge New Delhi to release them forthwith.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JKPL comprising Yasir Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed and Javaid Ahmed visited residences of many detained youth in Islamabad area of South Kashmir.

The delegation members expressed sympathy with the families of detained youth. They demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners languishing in various jails across India and IIOJK.

