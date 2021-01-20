Kashmiri youth attacked, battles for life in Indian Punjab

Patiala (India), January 20 (KMS): A 19-year-old Kashmiri youth is battling for life in a hospital after he was critically injured in an attack by goons in Indian Punjab.

The Kashmiri youth, Danish Kumar hailing from Dooru area of south Kashmir’s Islamabad district, who works as a catering boy in Patiala city of Punjab was attacked by goons when he and his friends went to a salon for hair cut, police and his colleagues said.

He is currently under medical supervision in ICU of a hospital in Patiala and has undergone two surgeries since admission, said Umar, a friend of Danish.

The incident, according to Umar, took place at evening time when Danish and his friends left the salon shop and few persons were followed them. One of them stabbed Danish in the belly with a scissor injuring his liver, said Umar.

The police official, however, refused to reveal the names of the accused.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a student activist associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), in a statement said that the police, under the pressure of a local politician was shielding the culprits. He said that the police had nabbed the accused but let them go after intervention of the politician. Ahmad named three persons involved in the attack – Sukhi, Viru and Lalu.

JKSA spokesman Nasir Khuehami said that he took up the matter with Raveen Thukral, the advisor to the chief minister of Punjab, and urged him to get the culprits arrested at the earliest.

