President Alvi urges world community to stop India from HR violations in IIOJK

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, January 20 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to play its rightful role to stop India from committing blatant violations of international human rights law in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Alvi said this while talking to Resident Ambassadors-designates of Korea, Nepal, Belarus and Non-Residents Ambassadors-designates of Ireland, Kosovo, Mali and Sierra Leone, who separately called on him in Islamabad.

The President also briefed the envoys about the atrocities and gross human rights violations being committed by India against the innocent people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


