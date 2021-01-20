Rahul says PM Modi leaked info to Arnab Goswami

Grills anchor for ‘it is good’ comment after Pulwama attack

New Delhi, January 20 (KMS): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the first official reaction to, Arnab Goswami’s leaked chats, has said that a probe into the leakage of Balakot strike information would not begin because Prime Minister Narendra Modi “must have given the information” to the anchor and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief.

Rahul Gandhi led the political offensive on an issue that’s set to rock the upcoming Budget Session of Indian Parliament with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) already seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe.

Rahul said that only five top people knew of the strike and someone from among them leaked the information. “Sensitive information prior to the Balakot strike was given to a journalist. Even pilots get such information at the last moment. Only the top five people (PM, Defence Minister, Home Minister, Indian Air Force Chief and National Security Advisor) knew. Someone from them gave it to him. This is criminal. The process of probe must begin but it will not because the PM must have given the information,” Rahul added.

He also attacked Goswami’s chats where after the Pulwama attack he says “it is good”.

“This is a reflection of the PM’s thought process that 40 persons have died and we will now win the elections,” said Rahul as the Congress prepared to mount an all-out offensive on the issue.

Rahul said, “People in the government call themselves patriotic, but there is nothing patriotic about giving out official secrets about our Air Force striking Pakistan. If Goswami knew, I believe Pakistan also knew.”

Goswami’s leaked chats have also triggered an intense debate on reality of Pulwama attack. Now people in India have openly starting raising finger at Modi for planning the carnage to win the elections.

Like this: Like Loading...