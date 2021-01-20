Restrictions in Srinagar ahead of Gawkadal massacre day

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel has been made in Srinagar and other parts of the territory on the eve of shutdown, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to mark the 31st anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre.

Over 50 people were killed and hundreds others were injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21 in 1990. The call for the strike has been supported by other Hurriyat groups and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League.

Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in the name of security in the territory. Additional troops have been deployed on the routes to Srinagar and all other district headquarters in the Kashmir valley. All major roads and streets in Srinagar are particularly dotted by the presence of the personnel of Indian Army, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force while armoured vehicles are seen patrolling the city to prevent anti-India protests, tomorrow.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to the victims of the massacre had said that Gaw Kadal and other such mass killings reminded the notorious Jalianwala carnage, perpetrated by the then British government in India. KMS—7K

