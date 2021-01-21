30 years on, family awaiting return of Nowhatta missing man

Srinagar, January 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, family members of an enforced disappeared person, Sirajud Din Farooqui have appealed to the international human rights organisations to intervene for mitigation of their sufferings.

Sirajud Din Farooqui, a resident of Nowhatta, Srinagar, was picked up by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on January 22, 1992 during a search operation in the area.

Farooqi, who originally hails from Safa Kadal area of downtown, had gone to visit his in-laws on a dinner. “We don’t know whether he is dead or alive. We are waiting for his return for the past 30 years,” said Fayaz Ahmad Zargar who is Farooqi’s brother-in-law.

“Since then, we have been looking for him; however, we have no clue about what exactly happened to him,” he added. While Farooqui made it to the long list of the disappeared people in Kashmir, the family had more woes coming their way.

Disappeared Farooqui’s son, Adil Siraj and another family member Dawood Fayaz were also arrested on fake charges in July 2017 and are still languishing in Central Jail in Srinagar.

“Since 2008, the police have been harassing them,” the family member said while appealing to international human rights bodies including international Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to intervene in the matter.

Hurriyet leader Mushtaqul Islam talking to media men urged international community to probe the custodial disappearance cases and all other human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. He also paid tributes to the martyrs of Gowkadal, Handwara and Kupwara.

