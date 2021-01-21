Five Kashmiri truck drivers go missing in India

Srinagar, January 21 (KMS): Five Kashmiri drivers have gone missing along with their fruit-laden trucks in India causing panic among their families back at home.

The missing five Kashmiris namely Irshad Ahmed, Sheikh Mueen, Raja Rameez, Rayees Ahmed and Irfan Chopan, all residents of Ganderbal were on the way to Indian city Mumbai through Gujrat went missing along with their fruit-laden trucks on Wednesday evening.

Families of the missing men talking to media in Srinagar said that they had lost contact with them since yesterday evening and their phones were switched off since then.

They said that missing drivers were travelling in two trucks and were on the way to Indian city Mumbai through Gujrat when they made a panic call saying, “We are being chased on entry to Gujrat,” a few minutes after the call, the five were untraceable.

One of them was live from his Facebook page, the family member said, which also proves that he was in Gujrat.

“They must have entered some 130 Kilometres into Gujrat and were travelling on the Expressway to Mumbai when their phones got off,” another relative told media men, adding that both the trucks were carrying apples to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a family members speaking to media in Srinagar said that the five drivers who went missing along with their fruit-laden trucks in India were arrested by the police in Gujarat. The drivers were released after the Kashmiri media highlighted the issue.

