FM apprises EU ambassadors of grave HR situation in IIOJK

Islamabad, January 21 (KMS): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi hosted a luncheon for the European Union (EU) ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

It was the second such luncheon hosted by the foreign minister, which provided an opportunity to both sides to share their perspectives and plans to carry forward the relationship.

Qureshi welcomed the ambassadors and stated that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the European Union, which were based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

The foreign minister on the occasion also highlighted the grave human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and underscored the importance of peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

