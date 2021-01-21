Indian CRPF sub-inspector dies of cardiac arrest in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a sub-inspector of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died due to cardiac arrest in Shopian town.

The CRPF sub-inspector identified as Ram Sukhmeena died of a massive heart attack at the DC Office in the town.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to Police Control Room Srinagar from where it will be sent to his home in India.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old labourer, Ishfaq Ahmed Zargar, from Handwara was found dead in Zaindar Mohalla area of Srinagar.

