Inhuman treatment to Mushtaq Zargar’s relatives in IIOJK flayed

Islamabad, January 21 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf has strongly condemned the victimization of the relatives of noted freedom activist, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, by Indian authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad lashed out at the brutal Indian regime for perpetrating extreme cruelty on the kith and kin of the Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

He said that Mushtaq Zargar’s brother-in-law, Siraajuddin Farooqi, was arrested by the Indian troops in 1992 subjected him to custodial disappearance. He said that since then Siraajuddin remained untraced.

Zahid Ashraf said that twenty-nine years had passed and despite continuous request by the affected family, the occupation authorities were not divulging anything regarding the whereabouts of Siraajuddin.

Like this: Like Loading...