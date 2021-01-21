Pakistan briefs EU envoys on Kashmir

Islamabad, January 21 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Islamabad-based ambassadors of the EU member states over human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The briefing was given during a working luncheon for the EU ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Highlighting the need of peaceful solution of the issue, Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for the resolution of the long-smoldering dispute between the two nuclear neighbours, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Meanwhile, talking to Kosovo Ambassador Ilir Dugolli in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has continuously been drawing attention of the global community for lawful rights of unarmed and oppressed Kashmiris, their access to right to self-determination as well as regional peace and security.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is an emerging market and offers investment opportunities for the business community of the Kosovo.

Emphasizing on the importance of enhanced economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, he said it will further strengthen bilateral relations.

Ilir Dugolli assured that he will diligently work for the promotion of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kosovo.

Like this: Like Loading...