Pakistan urges UN Chief to push India to free Yasin Malik

United Nations, January 21 (KMS): Pakistan has urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to use his good offices and ask India to release Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

In a letter to the UN chief, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram also enclosed an appeal from Ms Mushaal Mullick for the release of her husband, who is in poor health.

Munir Akram said persecution of political leaders resisting Indian occupation under its draconian emergency powers, laws and mechanisms without due process and safeguards are gross violations of their fundamental human rights.

Like this: Like Loading...