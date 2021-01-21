President Alvi for exposing real face of India

Islamabad, January 21 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need of exposing the real face of India for unleashing a reign of terror against the Muslim population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

He made these remarks while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Libya, Major General (R) Rashad Javeed, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president asked the ambassador to work for improving the image of the country as well as exposing India’s real face which had unleashed a reign of terror against its Muslim population particulalry the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

