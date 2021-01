Islamabad, January 21 (KMS): The Foreign Office Spokesperson has said that the RSS-BJP regime continues to be exposed internationally for its negative propaganda against Pakistan.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, today, Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, the irresponsible Indian actions imperil regional peace and stability.

He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions vitiating the regional environment.

