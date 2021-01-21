TeH leader again booked under draconian law UAPA

Srinagar, Jan 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities booked the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir district Kulgam President, Muhammad Shaban Dar under draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The family members told KMS that Mohammad Shaba’an Dar, facing illegal detention, is suffering from multiple ailments.

The authorities did not even release the leader when his mother passed away a few months ago.

He was shifted to District jail, Islamabad, under UAPA.

The family appealed to international community to play its role in the release of aged Muhammad Shaba’an Dar.

