Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

TeH leader again booked under draconian law UAPA

Arrest Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, Jan 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities booked the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir district Kulgam President, Muhammad Shaban Dar under draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The family members told KMS that Mohammad Shaba’an Dar, facing illegal detention, is suffering from multiple ailments.

The authorities did not even release the leader when his mother passed away a few months ago.

He was shifted to District jail, Islamabad, under UAPA.

The family appealed to international community to play its role in the release of aged Muhammad Shaba’an Dar.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: