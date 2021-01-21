Turkish media urged to keep spotlight on Kashmir issue

Islamabad, January 21 (KMS): Pakistan has urged the media in Turkey to play their role in spotlighting various issues related to Kashmir and, in particular, the tales of “half-widows” and prisoners.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Afridi said his government is “employing modern media tools to protect the heritage of Kashmir.”

“Pakistani and Turkish media should narrate the tales of half-widows and prisoners of conscience of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to world audiences,” Afridi told the launch ceremony of the website “Turkey Urdu,” which aims to bring the two countries closer.

Half-widow refers to Kashmiri women whose husbands have disappeared during the ongoing conflict in Kashmir. These women do not know if their husbands are dead or alive.

“Turkish media is available to Pakistan to present its good image abroad,” Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul said at the occasion.

“We are projecting Kashmiri culture through all modern tools, including art, culture, and the performing arts. Humanity needs to be protected and promoted, and the Kashmir cause will be projected and promoted,” he added.

Ambassador Yurdakul urged Pakistanis to make efforts to “boost economic, commercial and investment exchanges between the two countries.”

“With better business conditions in Pakistan and a better understanding that Turkish companies working in this country are an important asset for Pakistan, I am sure more Turkish investors and entrepreneurs will come to this beautiful country,” he said.

