21 Kashmiri detainees shifted to special cell of Agra jail

Agra (India), January 22 (KMS): Twenty one Kashmiri political prisoners, presently lodged in various jails of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, have been shifted to the high-security Agra jail.

On the orders of the Indian Home Ministry (MHA), the Kashmiri prisoners, most of them associated with veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, were shifted to Agra jail of UP.

These inmates were arrested in the wake of the revocation of special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Modi-led fascist regime in August 2019 and booked under black law Public Safety Act (PSA).

As per Senior Superintendent of Agra central jail, V.K. Singh, “While eight prisoners were already lodged in Agra Central Jail, 17 more have been shifted from Naini, Bareilly and Ambedkar Nagar jails. Four more are scheduled to be transferred from Varanasi Central Jail. All of them will be kept in a high-security cell, away from the other prisoners.”

The entire cell is soundproof and under constant CCTV surveillance. Reports said that the jail staff on duty at the special cell has been strictly directed not to speak to any prisoner. Only senior officials would communicate with them, if needed. They would be taken out of the lock-up one by one at a fixed time every day and allowed to walk for a few minutes.

In August 2019, thousands of Kashmiri political leaders, activists, youth and civil society prisoners booked under the black law PSA were transferred to the Agra Central Jail.

The high-security cell at Agra central jail was constructed 23 years ago and has a capacity to lodge 30 prisoners.

