Biden appoints another Kashmiri woman to new us admin

Washington, January 22 (KMS): The US President, Joe Biden, has nominated a Kashmiri-origin diplomat as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a key State Department position, as the new administration takes over the country.

Uzra Zeya, who had quit the Foreign Service in 2018 in protest against the policies of the then US President, Donald Trump, as per a media report, has been nominated as part of key nominations for the Department of State.

Zeya served most recently as CEO and President of the Alliance for Peace-building, where she drew on over two decades of diplomatic experience in Near East, South Asian, European, human rights and multilateral affairs.

From 2012 to 2014, Zeya served as Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour.

She has also served as Deputy Executive Secretary to the Secretary of State, Director of the Executive Secretariat Staff, and as UN General Assembly Coordinator.

