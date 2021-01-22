Handwara villagers carry patient on stretcher for 5 km

Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the residents Hangnikote village in Kupwara district carried an ailing woman on a stretcher over their shoulders walking 5 km to reach the hospital.

The road in the area continues to remain blocked due to the recent snowfall.

The road continued to remain blocked even after 15 days of the snowfall, due to which the people, especially the patients are suffering.

A woman, Naseema, 30, developed acute abdominal pain on Thursday morning after which her husband, Farooq Ahmad Teedwa, sought help from neighbours and relatives to shift her to a nearby hospital.

Without losing any time, the villagers wrapped her in a blanket and carried her in a makeshift stretcher to reach the nearest public health centre in Tarathpora.

The villagers ferried her on shoulders and walked five kilometers to the health centre where from she was referred to District Hospital, Handwara.

Deputy Sarpanch of the village, Ashiq Ahmad said that they had brought the issue of snow clearance to the notice of the officials concerned but to no avail.

