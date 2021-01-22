IIOJK people determined to continue liberation movement

#KashmirisSacrificesNotToGoWaste

Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri people are offering unparalleled sacrifices for securing their inalienable right to self-determination and are determined to take the liberation movement to its logical end, despite Indian state terrorism.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, that the Kashmiris had been resisting India’s illegal occupation of their motherland for the past over seven decades. It said that in order to continue its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir, India had martyred over four hundred thousand Kashmiris since 1947. It maintained that Indian troops in their bid to suppress the ongoing freedom struggle in IIOJK had martyred 95,723 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,155 in custody and fake encounters, and subjected over eight thousand others to custodial disappearance since 1989 till date. It said that the troops had destroyed 110,383 houses besides molesting 11,226 women during the period.

The report pointed out that Indian troops had killed 305 Kashmiris after the imposition of military siege by Narendra Modi-led fascist government in IIOJK on August 05, 2019. It said that over 10,840 people were injured due to the use of pellets by the troops since July 2016 and more than 140 of them lost eyesight in both the eyes and 210 in one eye while vision of over 2,500 victims was damaged partially. It added that the worst Indian atrocities have failed to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they are committed to take their liberation struggle to its logical conclusion.

The report said, the people of IIOJK especially the youth are giving their hot blood for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian subjugation and the Modi regime will not succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice through use of brute force.

It said, Kashmiri people are carrying on their struggle despite facing losses of precious lives, honour and property and the Indian policy of repression will only fortify their determination to achieve their cherished goal of freedom. The IIOJK people’s courage has proven that they would not submit to Indian brutal tactics, it added.

The report pointed out that the international law gives the Kashmiri people the right to struggle for freedom from Indian bondage. It said the brutalities of Indian troops are no match for the valiant Kashmiris and New Delhi will have to surrender to their courage and resolve.

The report maintained that gross human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK pose a challenge to the world conscience and the international community should play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from Indian state terrorism.

