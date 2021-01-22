Archive: Current Month

January 2021
Indian agency chops down over 300 trees in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, which is constructing 14.5 kilometer Zojila Tunnel, has chopped down 338 green trees without seeking permission from the Forest Department in the territory.

The cut down trees are lying along the roadside while the officials of the Forest Department have submitted a report to the Divisional Forest Officer of Ganderbal, seeking action against the Agency under law.

“A road is passing through the forest area of Nilgrath. We had marked over 300 trees that were supposed to be cut by the Forest Department. Ironically, without seeking our permission, the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited has cut down 338 trees,” Forest Officer, Sonmarg Abdul Ghani told media men.

The Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd violated all the rules and did everything on its own, he said. “Three hundred and 38 trees are a big number. We have filed a report before the Divisional Forest Officer, Mir Owais and demanded action against the Agency under law,” he added.


