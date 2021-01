Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died of cardiac arrest at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Officials said that the soldier identified as Kajol Kumar Saha of 49 Battalion was admitted to the hospital after suffering heart attack. Kumar hailed from Indian state of West Bengal.

Like this: Like Loading...