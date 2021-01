Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation Srinagar, today.

The troops cordoned off Natipora area of Srinagar and conducted door-to-door searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The residents of the area said that the troops thoroughly checked the identity cards of the locals.

