Kashmiris struggling for right to self-determination: Devinder

Jammu, January 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Social Peace Forum, a unit of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has said that the Kashmiri people are struggling for their birthright to self-determination as India has illegally occupied their motherland.

The JKSPF Chairman, Devinder Singh Behl said during an awareness campaign in Seri Bhag Bani area of Jammu that India was using cheap tactics to suppress the Kashmiris liberation movement.

He said that the Indian government had given a licence to its troops to kill innocent Kashmiris and the military personnel were shedding the blood of innocent Kashmiris in the lure of promotions and rewards.

He said that the Indian government had also repealed the Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019 in violation of international law to further strengthen its hold on the occupied territory. He added said that India wanted to change to demography of the territory and turn the Muslim majority status of IIOJK into a minority.

JKSPF Chairman said that Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and urged the international community to play its role in settling the dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiris and UN resolutions.

The Forum leaders, Cheeni Lal Bhagat, Rajpal Bhagat, Karnail Singh, Satnam Singh, Andarlal, Chaudhry Asif, Chaudhry Maqbool, Chaudhry Aizaz, Yasir Ahmed, Amarjit Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Jaitender Singh, Ram Lal, Moti Ram, Sham Bhagat, Tajpreet Singh, Sansar Singh, Mohan Lal Bhagat, Jasveer Singh and others were present on the occasion.

