Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

KTA demands restoration of 4G internet services in IIOJK

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

IIOJK authorities extend ban on 4G internet service till Dec 25 - Pakistan Observer

Srinagar, Jan 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has demanded immediate restoration of 4G internet services in the territory.

The KTA President, Ajaz Shahdhar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We want the restoration of 4G in IIOJK that will help in trade, education and media activities.”

He said the reach of wire-based internet services is limited in Kashmir Valley and not every student has access to it. “It is impossible for students to attend online lectures on 2G mobile speed,” he added.

“Commercial houses, traders, businessmen, professionals and the media fraternity have incurred losses worth crores over the past 17 months,” he said and asked why subscribers are being charged regularly by telecom companies when they are not being provided 4G services.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: