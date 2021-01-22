Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris on ‘Gawkadal massacre’ anniversary

New York, January 22 (KMS): Marking the 31st Anniversary of the ‘Gawkadal massacre’, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram has reaffirmed the country’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to end the illegal Indian occupation.

Named after the Gawkadal bridge in Srinagar where, on 21 January 1990, the Indian paramilitary troops of the Central Reserve Police Force opened fire on hundreds of Kashmiri protesters in what has been described as “the worst massacre in Kashmiri history”.

“On this day, our hearts go out to the families of the martyrs of Gawkadal, and all other martyrs of the epic Kashmiri freedom struggle,” Ambassador Akram said in a message.

The Pakistani envoy said, “More than a hundred thousand Kashmiri men, women and children have paid the ultimate price in the struggle for freedom before and after the Gawkadal massacre.

The people and the Government of Pakistan share the grief and pain of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We remain steadfast in our support to their just struggle and will not rest until Kashmir is liberated from the yoke of Indian occupation.

“As Muslims, it is our Imaan that Allah Almighty does not let the sacrifices of martyrs go in vain.

The day is not far when the dark night of occupation will end and the blood of our martyrs will usher in the sweet dawn of freedom.

In this struggle and sacrifice the people of Pakistan will continue to stand firmly and fully in solidarity, unity and brotherhood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

