Posters in IIOJK call for observing Indian R-Day as Black Day

Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters were put up in different areas of the Valley by Wariseen-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir (Heirs of the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir) asking the people to observe complete strike on Indian Republic Day (26th January) and mark it as Black Day.

The posters pasted on walls, pillars and poles in different areas and the main gate of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, say that India has no right to claim that it is a democratic country because it has been continuously denying the democratic right of self-determination to the people of IIOJK for last over seven decades.

According to posters, if India believed in democracy, it would have never refused the right to self-determination to the IIOJK people, never killed innocent people and would have never taken measures to change the demography of the territory. They further said that India would not snatch identity from the people of the occupied territory and disgrace the women of Kashmir if it were a true democracy.

