Sarwar hopes Biden will play role in resolving Kashmir issue

Lahore, January 22 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has congratulated and extended best wishes to newly sworn in US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and expressed the hope they would play their role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

In a tweet, he expressed his hope that the newly sworn in US President Joe Biden would play his role to resolve the Kashmir Issue, adding that peace in region was not possible without resolving the Kashmir Issue.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he was hopeful that Pak US relations would usher in new era of mutual respect and would be stronger than before. He said that the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and people of Pakistan in war against terrorism are unprecedented. The international community including US should acknowledge it, he added.

Governor Punjab said that US should play its role to stop Indian atrocities against Kashmiri people and find the solution of Kashmir Issue according to resolutions of United Nations.

Like this: Like Loading...