US president’s attention towards HR situation in IIOJK sought

Jammu, January 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA), Aquib Wani, has sought attention of the newly elected US President, Joe Biden, towards grim human rights situation in the territory.

Aquib Wani in a letter to the US President said fake encounters, custodial killings, illegal detentions and use of pellet guns have become a new norm under the Indian fascist regime.

In his letter to the US President, Wani sought his personal intervention in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also congratulated Biden on taking oath of his office and said that Kashmiris were hopeful that with coming of democrats in power in the US, they will witness an end to anti-democratic and anti-human policies of New Delhi in IIOJK.

