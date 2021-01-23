India committing genocide of Kashmiris in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, January 23 (KMS): The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that India is committing genocide of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad, said Indian Army is killing innocent Kashmiri people in the territory under the guise of so-called democracy. He stated that the world should know that India is not a democracy but a savage state which has occupied Jammu and Kashmir through 900,000 invading terrorist troops and paramilitary personnel.

He maintained that innocent Kashmiri youth were being killed in fake encounters and even their bodies were not being handed over to their heirs. “India is in fact a terrorist country that has illegally imprisoned thousands of Kashmiri youth, elders, women and children,” he added.

The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman expressed concern over the human rights violations in IIOJK. He said that millions of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities across India have been deprived of all human, social, political and religious rights.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that anti-India demonstrations would be held in all the districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Indian Republic Day to expose Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

