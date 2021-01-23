Industrial policy for IIOJK approved

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC), which met in Jammu, today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the adoption of Jammu & Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30.

In addition to providing land for industries, the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30 will cover land allotment for health institutions/medi-cities and educational institutions/edu-cities.

Under the policy, land will be allotted to the investors on lease for an initial period of 40 years, extendable to 99 years.

National Conference (NC) expressed dismay over the adoption of Jammu & Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30 by the incumbent administration, saying such policy decisions should have been left for the popular state government to approve following the restoration of 4 August position.

While expressing dismay over the new industrial land allotment policy, Party’s Member of Parliament from Islamabad Hassnain Masoodi in a statement said that such policy decisions should have been left to a popular government to decide upon on account of its long term bearing on the industrial outlook of J&K. A coterie of bureaucrats, he said cannot replace a vital and vibrant legislature.

The arrival in Srinagar of Reliance’s Anil Ambani on Friday must be seen in the above background. He is a leading Indian businessman and brother of one of the world’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani.

